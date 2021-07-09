Fear of Third Wave, Long Lines, Limited Stock: Why MP is Witnessing Scuffles at Vaccination Centres

Ahead of third wave warnings, people in various Madhya Pradesh cities are lining up to get their vaccines, often throwing Covid-appropriate behavior up in the smoke.

At many vaccination centres, people can be seen not distancing themselves or wearing a mask. Government and private centres are seeing huge crowds of people eager to get their vaccine doses.

Five private vaccination centres in Bhopal have administered up to 500 doses in the last few days. The Centre had earlier allowed states to administer up to 25% doses at private centres.

According to health officers, many citizens are in a hurry ahead of a foreign journey; while others in a bid to avoid crowds choose private vaccination centres.

At a government school in Kalapipal in Sehore district, a group of youths started punching each other even as vaccines were being administered inside.

According to locals present at the time of the incident, doses available in the school (around 400) severely outnumbered the vaccine-seekers present then. After the scuffle, the vaccination drive had to be stopped at the center, and several people outside began to climb up inside the school premises.

Centres in other districts including Sehore, Indore, Dhar, Vidisha, Chhindwara and others also experienced similar chaotic scenes where people were seen engaging in mild physical altercations to get their vaccination dose.

On Wednesday, at a vaccination centre at Chanderi village in Sehore, residents from several villagers, and those who had not been able to receive a jab in the town, crowded the spot. When things became difficult to handle, the police was called, local resident MS Mewada said.

Several others centres in Sehore district saw women accompanied by kids fainting due to scorching heat in the lack of shade and potable water.

A few days ago in Bhopal, people had created ruckus after staffers of a centre based in a private school in Shivaji Nagar stopped registration. The officials present at the centre summoned the police to control the situation.

In another incident, a resident called Babbam Chauradia (70) who had reached the centre with his family for receiving his second dose fainted after sustaining a head injury and was rushed to AIIMS. His son Prabhakar had told the media that his father had been visiting the centre for the past several days but could not secure a dose.

Many districts in Madhya Pradesh are reporting similar incidents amid a rush for vaccines.

Those who missed the first doses of the vaccine are struggling to get jabs as vaccination centres are mostly catering to the second dose seekers.

BS Ahluwalia, an 80-year-old retired railway officer from Bhopal’s Ashoka Garden said that he had been trying to get his first dose of the vaccine for several days but to no avail. He said he also finds it hard to reach far-off private centres due to his old age.

Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang had on Thursday claimed that the state government is aggressively trying to complete second dose vaccinations at a priority.

A senior officer from the Dept of Health in Bhopal claimed that the stocks are limited which is why vaccination centres get insufficient stocks and people have to line up in large numbers. Efforts are on to boost supplies, said the officer who did not wish to be named.

Night curfew to remain in MP

Despite a sharp dip in the fresh cases, the MP government on Thursday had announced that night curfew will continue in the state. Market closing timing of 8 pm will also remain the same till July 15. Cinema halls, Swimming pools and coaching centres will remain closed while marriages will continue to have 50 guests.

Covid-19 sees downtrend

Home minister Narottam Mishra on Friday said that covid-19 was moving towards an end in the state and daily tests have been surged to 70,000 to keep a check on infections. As on Thursday, active cases had dwindled to 416 in MP which reported 26 fresh cases in a single day. The positivity rate also has dipped to 0.03% presently.

Over 2.32 crore vaccinated

Till date, over 2.32 crore people have been vaccinated in the state with over 1.95 crore getting their first dose while close to 37 lakh already given the second dose. A total of 4,793 vaccines were administered on Friday, according to the Cowin portal. A total of 83 vaccination centres including 20 private ones are administering vaccine doses on the state presently.

