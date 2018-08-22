English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Feared Rape, Losing Son: Jharkhand Magistrate Accuses Dy Commissioner of Mental Torture
Deep Bala, in her nine-page letter addressed to all civil servants in the state, levelled a series of serious allegations against DC Ravi Shankar Shukla.
The executive magistrate alleged that the relentless mental torture could drive her to commit suicide.
Hazaribagh (Jharkhand): An executive magistrate has accused the Hazaribagh deputy commissioner, her boss, of severe mental harassment in an open letter that has now gone viral on social media.
Deep Bala, in her nine-page letter addressed to all civil servants in the state, levelled a series of serious allegations against DC Ravi Shankar Shukla, saying that she has been living in fear for almost a year because her boss behaved like a “dictator”.
She alleged that the relentless mental torture could drive her to commit suicide or move around with a begging bowl after she quits her job. The hand-written letter, which was widely shared on WhatsApp, does not contain her signature or official stamp.
But she confirmed to News18 that she had written the open letter that has prompted the state’s home secretary to order an investigation in the case. Shukla could not be reached for his response.
Accusing the DC of deliberately putting lady officers on night duty, Deep Bala narrated in her letter how on one such occasion, a person followed her till the office.
"I was on control room duty that night and walked out as the washroom was located at a fair distance from the office. As I came out of the room, I saw a lot of people sleeping in an adjacent hall. They all had draped only towels. While crossing the hall, one of them noticed me and started following me to my room. If I was raped or killed that night, no one could have known who did it”, she wrote in the letter.
She said that being a single mother, she feared for the life of her son. "I am a single mother. I stay with my son in a rented flat at a secluded place. My son is scared staying alone in the night. But I am usually being asked to work night shifts,” she wrote.
She further claimed that all other female employees also feel unsafe working under Shukla, but kept quiet due to fear of adverse remarks in their annual confidential report (ACR).
