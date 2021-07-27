Fearing Arrest After a Brawl With Police, Man Dies by Suicide in UP's Baghpat

A man named Akshay on Monday died by suicide in Binauli police station area of Ranchhad village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat after a brawl with two policemen at a Covid vaccination centre. The relatives of the deceased have alleged that the victim took such an extreme step in fear of the police arrest.

The police had earlier registered a case on the victim for allegedly fighting inside the Covid vaccination centre. A video of the incident had also gone viral in which the victim can be seen being in a brawl with two policemen.

After which the police had reached the village to arrest the accused, however, fearing a raid and arrest, the victim had fled from his house and was later found hanging in a nearby field. The locals created a ruckus after the incident and the family members refused to conduct the last rites of the victim and demanded strict action against the accused policemen. A heavy police force was rushed to the village late on Monday night.

The last rites of Akshay were performed after Baghpat Superindent of Police reached the spot on Tuesday morning and assured the family of the deceased of strict action against those guilty. Eleven cops were sent to the lines, while a case has been registered against five cops including Inspector Binauli and a Senior Sub Inspector.

Speaking to media, SP of Baghpat, Abhishek Kumar said, “There was an incident reported in which a boy had committed suicide allegedly due to fear of police action. As per the written complaint of the family members, a case has been registered and 11 policemen have been sent to the lines. Further investigation is underway in this case."

