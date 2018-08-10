Fearing Arrest in Idol Theft Case, TVS Group Chairman Files Anticipatory Bail Plea in Madras High Court

TVS Motor Company chairman Venu Srinivasan has moved the Madras High Court with an anticipatory bail plea fearing arrest in an idol theft case.In his plea, filed through his counsel B Kumar, Srinivasan said that he “apprehends arrest at the hands of the police.” The petition cites a writ plea filed by advocate Elephant G Rajendran which refers to the FIR against Srinivasan.The FIR against the industrialist alleges that he replaced an antique peacock idol with a new one at the Sri Kapaleeswarar temple in Chennai and it was registered on the complaint from a devotee Rangarajan Narasimhan, Rajendran had told news agency PTI.Srinivasan’s petition says that in 2004 the government wanted to conduct “Kumbhabishekham” in various temples of Tamil Nadu and constituted the Koil Thiruppani committee. Srinivasan was a member of the committee and “Kumbhabishekham” was performed in Kabeeleswarar temple too in 2004.The TVS chairman claimed that he had spent close to Rs 70 lakh from his own “personal fund” in painting and flooring work at Sri Kapaleeswarar temple.Srinivasan said, he has no other connection with the temple except that he is also a devotee of Lord Kapaleeswarar (Shiva).He claimed that as the chairman of the board of trustees of Ranganathaswamy Temple at Tiruchirappalli, he spent nearly Rs 25 crore for its renovation in 2015.A trust funded by him and his company had undertaken renovation work of over 100 temples in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, he submitted.In view of the serious allegations and the FIR against him, Srinivasan said, he sought anticipatory bail.The bail application is likely to be taken up for hearing by Justice M Dhandapani on Friday.​