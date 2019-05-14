Take the pledge to vote

Mother-daughter Duo Die After Setting Self Ablaze Fearing Seizure of Property After Failing to Repay Loan

Vaishnavi, an undergraduate student, succumbed to her injuries while her mother is lodged at the Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:May 14, 2019, 8:29 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: A 40-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter committed suicide by setting themselves ablaze after bank issued them seizure notice to repay Rs 4,80,000 home loan here on Tuesday.

Lekha and her daughter Vaishnavi in Thiruvananthapuram’s Neyyatinkara took the extreme step as they were concerned about the bank seizing mortgaged property following their failure to repay the loan.

Vaishnavi, an undergraduate student, succumbed to her injuries at the spot while her mother died at at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

According to police, the family took a loan of Rs five lakh 15 years ago from the Canara Bank to build a house. Though they repaid a certain amount, the figure expanded with interest over the course of time.

The bank initiated legal action and issued a seizure notice asking them to repay the remaining Rs 4,80,000. The last date for clearing the debt was Tuesday.

According to locals, Lekha and Vaishnavi were facing severe mental stress over the loan repayment. They alleged that efforts were made to obtain more time for the repayment by public representatives but to no avail.

