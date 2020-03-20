Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fearing Coronavirus, TMC's Rajya Sabha Member Sekhar Roy Quarantines Himself

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy saught the permission of the House to remain absent till end of the current session, on April 3.

PTI

Updated:March 20, 2020, 2:49 PM IST
Fearing Coronavirus, TMC's Rajya Sabha Member Sekhar Roy Quarantines Himself
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has decided to remain in self-quarantine due to rising cases of coronavirus and abstain from attending the ongoing Rajya Sabha session.

Roy informed Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu about his decision through a letter.

He is the third Rajya Sabha member to go in self-quarantine after former Union minister Suresh Prabhu and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.

Roy has sought the permission of the House to remain absent till end of the current session. The session is to end on April 3.

After laying of papers during Zero Hour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu informed the House that Roy has sought permission of the House to remain absent for rest of this session.

"I have to inform members that a letter has been received from Sukhendu Sekhar Roy stating that in view of growing number of coronavirus-affected persons in the country, he has decided to remain in self-quarantine at home...," Naidu said.

He has requested leave of absence from March 19 till the end of this session, the Chairman said.

Later, the House approved the request.



