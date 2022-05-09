Fearing Cyclone Asani, West Bengal Farmers Sell Raw Mangoes To Avoid Losses

Fearing severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’, farmers from Krishnaganj in West Bengal are selling raw mangoes, not waiting for them to ripen.

The mango yield this year has been comparatively low owing to poor rainfall.

According to the farmers, if the crop is hit by the storm, it can no longer be sold. Usually, farmers sell mangoes at Rs 15-16, but if hit by a storm, they will not get even half the price.

According to a farmer, more than one type of mango is cultivated in Krishnaganj block. Among them, Himsagar and Langra are famous.

Fazli, Golapkhas and Amrapali mangoes are also cultivated. However, Himsagar and Langra mangoes are in demand.

THE FORECAST

The cyclone may not make landfall over the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha as it is likely to weaken in the next 48 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its latest forecast on Monday.

According to the forecast, all the coastal districts of West Bengal may be affected by the thunderstorm. Scattered rain has already started in various districts in the state, including Kolkata, since Monday morning.

The weather office said that the level of rain in Kolkata will increase. Heavy rain has also started in Nadia since morning. Fishermen and coastal inhabitants were advised not to venture into the deep sea over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9 and 10 and over the northwest region adjoining northern Odisha and West Bengal from May 10 to 12.

The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain in North and South 24 Parganas. There is a possibility of heavy rain with thunderstorms from Tuesday to Friday. The wind speed will be 30 to 40 kmph from Monday to Tuesday, but the wind speed will be 40 to 50 kmph from Wednesday to Friday.

Leaves of the employees of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation have been cancelled as part of the preparation till Thursday or as long as the effects of depression or cyclone remain, Municipal commissioner Vinod Kumar said in a statement.

DGs of all departments including municipal sewerage, garbage cleaning, horticulture department, civil and lighting, and water supply have been asked to make preparations as they did at the time of ‘Cyclone Amphan’. Temporary generators are to be kept ready.

Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh and 13 other mayors have been given major responsibilities.

The city commissioner has directed to keep the disaster management team of the municipality centrally and the disaster management team based in Borough to be ready.

