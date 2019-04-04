English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fearing 'Foul Play', Ahmednagar BJP Candidate Sujay Vikhe-Patil's Wife Files Nomination From Same Seat
While Ahmednagar is the bastion of the Vikhe-Patils, who have traditionally been Congress supporters, Sujay Vikhe-Patil recently switched over to the BJP after being denied a Lok Sabha ticket.
Dhanashri Vikhe Patil.
Loading...
Mumbai: In a strange move, the wife of BJP candidate Sujay Vikhe-Patil has filed her nomination from Ahmednagar constituency on the party’s ticket. Dhanashri Vikhe-Patil’s last-minute move is a surprising one considering her husband has filed his nomination from the same constituency.
Thursday was the last day to file nominations for the third phase of elections.
Ahmednagar is the bastion of the Vikhe-Patils and the family is traditionally considered to be Congress supporters. Sujay Vikhe-Patil’s father, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, is the leader of the opposition in Maharashtra and a stalwart of the Congress party.
The fight in Ahmednagar is a closely watched one. It became even more interesting after Sujay Vikhe-Patil recently switched over to the BJP in the hope of receiving a Lok Sabha ticket. While Sujay Vikhe-Patil was keen on getting a ticket, the Ahmednagar seat was allotted to the Nationalist Congress Party during its seat-sharing discussions with the Congress. A running feud between NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s family and the Vikhe-Patils meant Sujay was left without a ticket, which gave him the opportunity to move to the BJP.
The NCP has fielded Sangram Jagtap, the son of party strongman Arun Jagtap, against Sujay Vikhe-Patil. The BJP leader’s camp said it feared foul play and the possibility that his form could be rejected on technical grounds.
“That is because we feel that the opposition can stoop to any level. What if they resort to some crooked trick? What if Sujay’s form gets rejected on technical grounds?" sources close to Sujay Vikhe-Patil told CNN-News18.
When asked how two candidates can fill forms from the same party, the source said, “Anyway, after the screening process, the candidate is given the opportunity to furnish the AB form.”
Sujay Vikhe-Patil was not available for comments.
Thursday was the last day to file nominations for the third phase of elections.
Ahmednagar is the bastion of the Vikhe-Patils and the family is traditionally considered to be Congress supporters. Sujay Vikhe-Patil’s father, Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, is the leader of the opposition in Maharashtra and a stalwart of the Congress party.
The fight in Ahmednagar is a closely watched one. It became even more interesting after Sujay Vikhe-Patil recently switched over to the BJP in the hope of receiving a Lok Sabha ticket. While Sujay Vikhe-Patil was keen on getting a ticket, the Ahmednagar seat was allotted to the Nationalist Congress Party during its seat-sharing discussions with the Congress. A running feud between NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s family and the Vikhe-Patils meant Sujay was left without a ticket, which gave him the opportunity to move to the BJP.
The NCP has fielded Sangram Jagtap, the son of party strongman Arun Jagtap, against Sujay Vikhe-Patil. The BJP leader’s camp said it feared foul play and the possibility that his form could be rejected on technical grounds.
“That is because we feel that the opposition can stoop to any level. What if they resort to some crooked trick? What if Sujay’s form gets rejected on technical grounds?" sources close to Sujay Vikhe-Patil told CNN-News18.
When asked how two candidates can fill forms from the same party, the source said, “Anyway, after the screening process, the candidate is given the opportunity to furnish the AB form.”
Sujay Vikhe-Patil was not available for comments.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 3/34 on Wednesday, 7/49 on Thursday - Malinga Travels from Mumbai to Kandy
- 'Doesn't Make Any Sense to Me': Sanjay Dutt on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani
- 2019 Bajaj Dominar 400 Launched in India for Rs 1.74 Lakh, Gets New Aurora Green Paint
- 68,000 People Want PewDiePie to be Cancelled from YouTube Following Christchurch Shooting
- Beyond National Security: Why Weaponization of Space With India's ‘Mission Shakti’ is a Terrible Idea
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results