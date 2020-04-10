Fearing Spread of Virus, Mohali Locals Call Police to Pick up Notes Worth Rs 4,000 Lying on Road

Chandigarh: As fear of coronavirus spread grips citizens, residents of a locality in Mohali called police to pick up currency notes found lying on a road.

The incident happened near the residence of Mohali Special Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal on Friday.

When three men found currencies worth Rs 4,000 lying on the road, they feared the notes may carry the virus. Soon after, they informed the local police officers, who came and sent the notes to a testing centre.

Chahal said the notes may have fallen off someone's pocket and police did not suspect any foul play. However, they have been sent for testing as a precautionary measure.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube