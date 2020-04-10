Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Fearing Spread of Virus, Mohali Locals Call Police to Pick up Notes Worth Rs 4,000 Lying on Road

Police said the notes may have fallen off someone's pocket and they did not suspect any foul play. However, the currencies were sent for testing as a precautionary measure.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:April 10, 2020, 9:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fearing Spread of Virus, Mohali Locals Call Police to Pick up Notes Worth Rs 4,000 Lying on Road
A video grab of a policeman picking up notes from a road in Mohali.

Chandigarh: As fear of coronavirus spread grips citizens, residents of a locality in Mohali called police to pick up currency notes found lying on a road.

The incident happened near the residence of Mohali Special Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Chahal on Friday.

When three men found currencies worth Rs 4,000 lying on the road, they feared the notes may carry the virus. Soon after, they informed the local police officers, who came and sent the notes to a testing centre.

Chahal said the notes may have fallen off someone's pocket and police did not suspect any foul play. However, they have been sent for testing as a precautionary measure.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,169,109

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,638,216

    +34,564

  • Cured/Discharged

    369,017

     

  • Total DEATHS

    100,090

    +4,398
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres