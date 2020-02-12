Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
1-min read

Fearing That He Had Coronavirus, Andhra Man Kills Self; Family Alleges No Response from Helplines

Deceased K Balakrishnayya's family said he had been watching videos on social media about Coronavirus and was sure he had contracted the disease, which has killed over 1100 people in China.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:February 12, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fearing That He Had Coronavirus, Andhra Man Kills Self; Family Alleges No Response from Helplines
Image for representation.

Hyderabad: A 50-year old man from Andhra Pradesh allegedly hanged himself over fears that he had contracted the deadly Coronavirus, his family has said.

Deceased K Balakrishnayya, a resident of Seshamanaidu Kandriga in Chittoor’s Thottambedu mandal, was unwell for more than two weeks. His family said he had been watching social media videos on Coronavirus, which has killed over 1,100 people in China and spread to more than 20 countries.

Balakrishnayya went to Ruia Government Hospital (Tirupati) for a check-up and started acting ‘strangely’ once he returned, the family said. On Tuesday, he locked his family inside the house and hanged himself from a tree near his mother’s grave on the outskirts of the village.

“He had cold, fever and was suffering from urinary tract infection. He went to hospital for a check-up and the doctors asked him to wear a mask to stop the spread of infection. When he returned, he started acting weird with us. I tried convincing him that he was not infected with Coronavirus but he wouldn’t listen. He watched a lot of videos about the symptoms and concluded that he had the virus,” his son Balamurali said.

Balakrishnayya’s wife Lakshidevi said: “The extreme fear of Coronavirus made him take the step. My son reached out to helpline numbers which helped spread awareness but there was no response from them.”

His family said Balakrishnayya pelted stones at them and asked them to stay away even as they tried counselling him.

“The 50-year old was admitted in Ruia hospital in the last week of January and later discharged. None of the doctors told him he had Coronavirus. The man was suffering from kidney and lung issues, which is quite common in the elderly. We suspected that he could have TB, which is why he was asked to wear a mask. He had lung effusion,” Dr NV Ramaniah, superintendent of Ruia Hospital, told News18.

Thottambedu Police said no case was registered as the family refused to lodge a complaint. No cases of Coronavirus have been reported from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh so far.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram