Fearless Sense of Independence of Courts Saved Democracy During Emergency: CJI Chandrachud

The “fearless sense of independence of courts" saved democracy during the Emergency in 1975, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said here.

CJI Chandrachud, who assumed the office of the Chief Justice of India in November, was felicitated by the Bombay High Court here on Saturday. At the ceremony, he spoke at length about several judges of the past and his experience while working with them.

“It was judges like Rane who kept the torch of liberty burning which had become dim in those years of Emergency in 1975. It was the fearless sense of independence of our courts which saved Indian democracy in 1975," the CJI said.

He said Indian democracy stands firm because of the “fierce tradition of our own courts, of the judges of the bar who have come together and hoisted the flag, and the torch of freedom for which our court stands and has always stood".

Speaking about the Bombay High Court, the CJI said its strength lies in its ability to write, formulate and lay down the law for the future.

“It is for us to do everything we can to attract the best talents to the Bombay HC. There I believe judges have a vital role to play in providing mentorship to the bar," he said.

The CJI also acknowledged the increasing emphasis on technology in the functioning of courts.

“The nature of judicial institutions has changed over the last few decades. There is increasing use of technology in our functioning. We couldn’t have functioned if it was not for technology in the times of the COVID pandemic," he said.

The CJI said the infrastructure put in during the pandemic shouldn’t be dismantled.

“It’s important that we use technology even if we are not comfortable with technology," he added.

Read all the Latest India News here