Featured On TIME's List, Bilkis Says Would Have Been Happier If Demand Was Met

New Delhi: Bilkis, who became the face of a women-led anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh here, on Thursday said she was happy to have been recognised by the TIME magazine as one of the 100 most influential people of 2020, but would have been happier had her demand been met. The 82-year-old, along with her two friends Asma Khatoon (90) and Sarwari (75), was at the protest site every day, braving a chilly winter last December, the coldest in over a century. The trio were hailed as “Dadis of Shaheen Bagh” on social media.

“When we told her that she has been declared as one of the most influential people in the world, she just said ‘okay’,” her son Manzoor Ahmad told .

