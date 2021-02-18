February 18, Aaj ka Panchang: Read About Tithi, Nakshatra, Abhijit Muhurat and Inauspicious time for the Day

Panchang is comprised of five parts – Tithi, Day, Nakshatra, Yog and Karan, as it tells about the details of the day as per the Hindu beliefs. Hindus plan their day according to the Shubh Muhurat, Nakshatra and Zodiac sign as mentioned in the Panchang. As per the Hindu calendar, February 18 is the Shukla Paksha Shashti Tithi of Hindi month Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Guruwara (Thursday) and Shashti Tithi will prevail till 8.17 am and after this, Saptami Tithi will begin and will remain till 10.58 am on February 19.

The day will start with sunrise at 6.57 am and the sun will set at 6.13 pm.

Know about the other important details of the day here:

• Sunrise time- 6.57 am

• Sunset time- 6.13 pm

• Moonrise time- 10.44 am

• Moonset time- 12.11 am, February 19

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details of February 18:

Tithi for the day is Shashti as it will prevail till 8.17 am and sunrise will take place at 6.57 am. Nakshatra will be Bharani till 2.54 am on February 19 and after this, Krittika Nakshatra will commence. The moon will remain in Mesha (Aries) till 9.41 am on February 19, while the sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 18:

The most auspicious part of the day is known as Abhijit Muhurat which take place for around 45 minutes. On February 18, it will exist between 12.13 pm to 12.58 pm. Vijaya Muhurta and Amrit Kalam are also considered as the auspicious timeframes for the day in Hindu Panchang. Vijaya Muhurta will take place between 2.28 pm to 3.13 pm.

Inauspicious timings for February 18:

The most inauspicious timeframe of the day, Rahu Kalam will prevail from 2 pm to 3.24 pm. This period is avoided to start any new work as it is believed to be unlucky, however, the task which has already been started can be continued during this period. It lasts for around 90 minutes between sunrise and sunset.