February 19, Aaj ka Panchang: Read About Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Vrat for The Day

According to panchang, February 19 is the Shukla Paksha Saptami Tithi of Hindi month Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Shukrawar (Friday) and Saptami Tithi will exist till 10.58 am and after this Ashtami Tithi will begin and remain till 1.31 pm on February 20. The day will also mark Ratha Saptami Vrat which is also known as Surya Jayanti. The Shukla Paksha Saptami Tithi of Magha Maas is considered as one of the most auspicious days to perform Dan-Punya. Devotees take Arunodaya Snan an hour before sunrise and perform puja by offering Arghyadan to the sun. It is also believed that taking bath before sunrise keeps one healthy and frees from ailments.

Know about the sunrise and sunset time for the day:

Sunrise time- 6.56 am

Sunset time- 6.14 pm

Moonrise time- 11.17 am

Moonset time- 1.05 am, February 20

Snan Muhurat on Ratha Saptami- 5.14 am to 6.56 am

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details of February 19:

Saptami tithi will prevail till 10.58 am and Nakshatra will be Krittika till 5.58 am on February 20. The moon will remain in Mesha (Aries) till 9.41 am and then enters into Vrishabha(Tauras) while the sun will remain in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 19:

Abhijit muhurat the most auspicious muhurat to start any work will take place between 12.12 pm to 12.58 pm. The Abhijit muhurat lasts for around 45 minutes every day. Vijaya muhurat, Amrit Kalam, Brahma muhurat, Pratah Sandhya and Godhuli muhurat are also considered as the auspicious timeframes for the day in Panchang.

Inauspicious timings for February 19:

Rahu Kalam is considered to be the most inauspicious time to start anything, however, the task which has already been started can continue. Rahu Kalam exists for around one and a half-hour every day. On February 19, it will prevail from 11.10 am to 12.35 pm.