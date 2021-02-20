February 20, 2021, Aaj ka Panchang: Read about Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat and Vrat for the day

February 20 marks the Shukla Paksha Ashtami Tithi of Hindi month Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Shaniwar (Saturday) and Ashtami Tithi will remain till 1.31 pm and after this Navami Tithi will enter and remain till 3.42 pm on February 21.

The day will also mark Masik Durga Ashtami as per the Hindu calendar. Devotees observe a long day fast on Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha in every month. The most significant Durgashtami falls in the month of Ashwin during nine days of Shardiya Navratri.

Know about the sunrise and sunset time for the day:

Sunrise time- 6.55 am

Sunset time- 6.15 pm

Moonrise time- 11.54 am

Moonset time- 2 am, February 21

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details of February 20:

Ashtami tithi will prevail till 1.31 pm and Nakshatra will be Rohini up to whole night. The moon will remain in Vrishabha(Tauras) while the sun will be in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi.

Auspicious Muhurat for February 20:

Abhijit muhurat the most auspicious muhurat to start any work will start at 12.12 pm and conclude at 12.58. It lasts for around 45 minutes every day of the week. Vijaya Muhurta, Amrit Kalam, Brahma muhurat, Pratah Sandhya and Godhuli muhurat are also believed to be the auspicious timeframes for the day to start any work or to perform any puja.

Inauspicious timings for February 20:

According to Hindu scriptures, Rahu Kalam is believed to be the most inauspicious time to start anything, however, it doesn’t affect the task which has already been started. Rahu Kalam exists for around 90 minutes on every day between sunrise and sunset. On February 20, it will take place between 9.45 am and 11.10 am.