February 26, Aaj ka Panchang: Know about Tithi, Nakshatra and Rahu Kaal

Panchang is the Hindu calendar that gives details regarding auspicious times, important events and festivals of the day based on the position of celestial bodies. According to Panchang of February 26, the day is the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi Tithi of Hindi month Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day Shukrawara (Friday) starts with sunrise at 6.49 am. The Chaturdashi Tithi will prevail till 3.49 pm and after that, it will be Purnima till 1.46 pm on February 27.

The day will also mark Anvadhan, which is very significant in Hinduism especially for Vaishnav Sampraday. They observe a long day fast and perform puja and Yajna on the next day.

Sunrise and sunset time for the day:

Sunrise time – 6.49 am

Sunset time – 6.19 pm

Moonrise time – 5.20 pm

Moonset time – there will be no moon set due to Poornima

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details

Chaturdashi Tithi will exist till 3.49 pm and Nakshatra will be Ashlesha till 12.35 pm. The moon will remain in Karka (Cancer) Rashi till 12.35 pm, while the sun will be in Kumbha (Aquarius) Rashi for few more days.

Auspicious Muhurat

Abhijit muhurat is the eight muhurat out of 15 muhurats that prevails for around 45 minutes in between sunrise and sunset. It is believed that Abhijit muhurat is blessed from Lord Vishnu who destroys innumerable doshas with his Sudarshan Chakra. On February 26, it will prevail from 12.11 pm to 12.57 pm.

Inauspicious timings

According to Hindu scriptures, Rahu kalam is the most inauspicious timeframes of the day. It is believed any Puja, Hawan or Yagya performed to please auspicious planets during this period doesn’t give favourable outcomes. It prevails for around 90 minutes every day between sunrise and sunset. On February 26, it will start at 11.08 am and will conclude at 12.34 pm.