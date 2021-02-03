February 3 Shillong Teer Lottery Results to Be Released Today at 4:30; Here are the Details

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be declaring the results of the Shillong Teer lottery on Wednesday, February 3, at 4:30 pm. Those who have purchased the lottery tickets can visit the official website www.meghalayateer.com/ to check the results. The association will be releasing the outcome of the lottery in two parts. At 3:30 pm, the first round results will be announced. While for the second round, results will be declared at 4:30 PM. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association consists of 12 archery clubs and the arrows are shot at the Polo Ground in Shillong.

Sale and price of lottery tickets

The sale of the Shillong Teer Lottery tickets starts from morning 10 am and continues till 3:30 pm. However, there is no fixed price of the ticket. If you are interested in the game and want to buy the tickets, it can be purchased at a price anywhere ranging between Re 1 to Rs 100.

Prize awarded to the winners

The winner of the round one lottery is awarded a sum of Rs 80 for every correct Re 1 bet. In round 2, the winner is given Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. However, a whopping amount of Rs 4000 per Re 1 bet is being given to the person if he/she is able to win both the rounds (1 and 2). To denote such cases, the term Fourcast is used.

Rules of the game

1. Differentiating the game from several other lottery games which are held on the basis of draws, ticket buyers of the Shillong Teer lottery are required to make a correct guess to win the lottery.

2. A total of 30 arrows are shot by 50 archers in round 01. While, in round 02, 20 arrows are being shot by the same number of archers.

3. The authorities have made a rule for the convenience of the lottery participants which says that the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000.

4. The height and distance of the target have also been set between 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 cm respectively.

5. The ticket holders have to guess the number of arrows that can hit the target and bet on a number between 0 to 99. The one who wins the game guesses the number correctly.