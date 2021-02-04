February 4 Shillong Teer Lottery Results at 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm Today; Know Details Here

The results of the Shillong Teer lottery will be declared in two parts on Thursday, February 4. At 3:30 pm, the first round results will be out while the second round results will be announced at 4:30 pm. The Shillong Teer lottery is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and it comprises 12 archery clubs. The Polo Ground in Shillong is the place where the arrows are shot to determine the winner. The ticket holders can visit the official websitewww.meghalayateer.com/ to check the results.

The sale of the ticket for the lottery begins from morning 10 am and closes at 3:30 pm. If you want to play and buy the ticket, you will have to pay a price anywhere ranging between Re 1 to Rs 100 as the cost of the ticket is not fixed.

Prize awarded to the winnersThe first round winner will be awarded a sum of Rs 80 for every correct Re 1 bet. While the winner of round two will receive Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. However, sometimes a person is able to win both the rounds (1 and 2) in such a situation a whopping amount of Rs 4000 per Re 1 bet is given to the winner. Also, Fourcast is the term which is used to denote such cases.

How to play?1. The ticket buyers of the Shillong Teer lottery will have to make a correct guess to win the lottery. It is played in a different format compared to the other lottery games as here no draws are held.2. In round one, 50 archers need to shoot 30 arrows whereas, in round two, the same number of archers shoot 20 arrows.3. The authorities have made a rule for the convenience of the lottery participants which states that the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000.4. The height and distance of the target have also been fixed between 61 cm to 102 cm and 66 cm to 127 cm respectively.5. You can win the lottery by guessing the number of arrows that can hit the target. After guessing you will have to bet on a number between 0 to 99, if it turns out to be correct then the ticket holder will win.