Aaj ka Panchang: Know About Tithi, Nakshatra, Abhijit Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details of the Day

Hindus significantly follow the Panchang before planning their day. They believe to start any work at auspicious time frames to get the favourable outcome.Panchang is a vedic calendar which includes details about the day, month, auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi,as per the Hindu scriptures.

The people also follow the lunar as well as the solar calendars to know about the Rashi and Nakshatra. As per the Panchang, February 5, 2021, is the Krishna Paksha Ashtami Tithi of Magha Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Shukrawar (Friday) and the Ashtami Tithi will remain till10.07 am IST, after which Krishna Paksha Ekadashi Navami Tithi will begin. The day will start with the sunrise at 7.07 am and the sunset will take place at 6.04 pm.

Read the auspicious time, puja muhurat, auspicious time and other details here:

Sunrise time - 7.07 amSunset time - 6.04 pmMoonrise time - 2.00 am, February 6Moonset time - 12.09 pm, February 6

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Ashtami Tithi will end at 10.07 am on February 5 and the Nakshatra will be Vishakha till 6.28 pm, after which Anuradha Nakshatra will commence. The sun will remain in Makar (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will enter in Tula (Libra) and will remain till 12.47 pm and after that, it will enter in Vrishchika (Scorpio) Rashi.

Auspicious time frames for February 5:

Abhijit Muhurat, Brahma muhurat and Amrit kalam are the most auspicious time in vedic astrology. Abhijit Muhurat will prevail from 12.13 pm to 12.57 pm, while Amrit kalam is between 10:09 AM and 11:40 am.

Inauspicious timings for February 5:

Rahu kalam, Gulikai kalam and Varjyam are the most inauspicious time frames of the day, as per the Hindu beliefs. Rahu Kalam will start at 11.13 am and will conclude at 12.35 pm, while Vrajyam will prevail between 10:17 PM and11:48 PM. People usually avoid these periods to start something new.