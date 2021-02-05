February 5 Shillong Teer Lottery Result to be Declared at 4:30 pm; Check Result at meghalayateer.com

The Shillong Teer lottery result for Friday February 5 will be declared at 4:30 PM on www.meghalayateer.com. This lottery is different from other lotteries in the country in many ways. The first major difference is that the Shillong Teer Lottery does not have a fixed winning amount, the second difference is that there is no lottery draw and the third uncommon thing is that there is no fixed price of the ticket as well. In fact, a ticket of the Shillong Teer Lottery can be purchased between a price of Re 1 to Rs 100.

The result of the lottery is declared in two parts. By 3:30 PM the result of round 1 of the Shillong Teer Lottery is out and by 4:30 PM the round 2 result is declared. The sale of the tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery starts from 10 AM.

People who try their luck with this lottery, need to guess the number of arrows shot in a round. In the first round 50 archers shoot 30 arrows and in the second round 20 arrows are shot. To make things easier for participants a rule has been made by the authorities which mentions that the number of arrows shot in a round should fall between 700 to 2000.

In the first round a person who makes the right guess can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 and in round 2 the participant can take home Rs 60 for every Re 1. Incase, a person is able to win in both the rounds then they can win Rs 4000 for Re 1. This situation is called the Fourcast.

The lottery is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. A total of 12 archery clubs take part in the lottery that is held at the Polo Ground in Shillong

