Fed Up of Abuse, Woman Gives Electric Shocks to Husband in Rajasthan

A 28-year-old woman troubled by her husband's abusive behaviour allegedly gave electric shocks to him in a bid to kill him in Rajasthan's Churu, police said on Tuesday. The man is currently undergoing treatment at Bikaner's government hospital, they said.

The victim, Mahendra Dan (32), alleged that his wife Suman gave electric shocks to him on the night of August 12. He said when he returned from work, his wife gave him food. After eating, he fell unconscious and woke up late at night due to the electric shocks, investigating officer Himmat Singh said.

The victim claimed that his wife covered his hands with polythene bags and tied electricity wires to his legs before subjecting him to the electric shocks. The woman got afraid and informed relatives on the night of the incident, saying her husband was electrocuted following which he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to PBM government hospital in Bikaner, the officer said.

An FIR in the matter was registered on Sunday and the woman was booked for attempt to murder. The statements of the victim and his father have been recorded and the matter is being investigated, Singh said, adding that the accused has not been arrested so far.

