Fed Up of Being Molested Repeatedly, 16-year-old UP Girl Jumps in Well, Dies

A 16-year-old girl took her life on Wednesday after she jumped into a well in front of her house as she was allegedly fed up of being molested repeatedly by local boys in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. Her body has been sent for post-mortem and the police have so far taken one accused in their custody.

The deceased’s mother alleged that three youths had barged into their house on Tuesday and molested her daughter and the next morning she jumped into the well. Her family accused the youths of repeatedly molesting the class 11 student for the past six months and they resisted lodging an FIR with the Baghraya police for fear of public shame.

The family has named the three youths - Gunnu Tiwari, Dabboo Singh and Guddu. On Tuesday night, Tiwari allegedly sneaked into the house and molested her, while the Singh and Guddu climbed up into the house and threatened the family, the family said.

On the father's complaint, the police have registered a case against the three accused under POCSO charges and abetment to suicide. The two other accused are yet to be nabbed.

“The 16-year-old student died by suicide by jumping into a well. The family has accused three youths of the village of molesting her. An accused Guddu has been detained and a case against the three youths has been filed. Three teams have been formed to arrest the remaining two accused. The body of the girl has been sent for post-mortem,” Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh, Anurag Arya said.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)