Fed Up of Her Constant Sickness, Man Kills Mother in Maharashtra's Palghar
The incident took place in Tarapur town on Sunday when the accused, Jaiprakash Dhibhi, hit his mother Chandrawati with an iron rod while she was in the kitchen at their home.
Representative image.
Palghar: A man allegedly killed his 62-year-old mother in Maharashtra's Palghar district after being fed up of her constant sickness, police said on Monday.
The incident took place in Tarapur town on Sunday when the accused, Jaiprakash Dhibhi (30), hit his mother Chandrawati with an iron rod while she was in the kitchen at their home, police inspector Rakesh Pagare said.
The woman died on the spot, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by her younger son, the police arrested the accused and sent the body for postmortem.
"The accused told the police that his mother used to be always sick. He got fed up of it and killed her to give her 'mukti' (liberation)," the official said.
The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Afridi Confesses He Smashed TV Inside Wall After Watching Daughter Imitate Indian Daily Soap
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 89 Written Updates: Sidharth Shukla Tagged 'Gunda' on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar
- From Snow to Ocean, New Vacay Pics of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas will Melt Your Heart
- ‘I Bounced Back’ from Illness in Papua New Guinea, Says Zac Efron
- A Year Into Return Post Motherhood Sabbatical, Humpy Koneru Wins 2019 Women's World Rapid Chess Championship