News18 » India
1-min read

Fed Up of Her Constant Sickness, Man Kills Mother in Maharashtra's Palghar

The incident took place in Tarapur town on Sunday when the accused, Jaiprakash Dhibhi, hit his mother Chandrawati with an iron rod while she was in the kitchen at their home.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 11:39 AM IST
Fed Up of Her Constant Sickness, Man Kills Mother in Maharashtra's Palghar
Representative image.

Palghar: A man allegedly killed his 62-year-old mother in Maharashtra's Palghar district after being fed up of her constant sickness, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Tarapur town on Sunday when the accused, Jaiprakash Dhibhi (30), hit his mother Chandrawati with an iron rod while she was in the kitchen at their home, police inspector Rakesh Pagare said.

The woman died on the spot, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by her younger son, the police arrested the accused and sent the body for postmortem.

"The accused told the police that his mother used to be always sick. He got fed up of it and killed her to give her 'mukti' (liberation)," the official said.

The accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added.

