Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Fed up of His Alcoholism and Physical Abuse, Telangana Parents Burn 42-year-old Son Alive

Mahesh came home drunk on Tuesday night and started thrashing his parents. Unable to bear the harassment, they tied him to a pole and burnt him alive.

IANS

Updated:November 13, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Picture for representation.
Picture for representation.

Hyderabad: In a horrific act, a couple burnt alive their drunkard son in Telangana's Warangal Rural district on Tuesday, police said.

Fed up with his habits and harassment for money, K. Prabhakar and Vimala tied up K. Mahesh Chandra, 42, poured petrol and set him afire.

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday night at Musthayalapalli village in Warangal Rural district, about 200 km from Hyderabad.

According to police, Mahesh was habitual alcoholic and unable to bear his harassment, his wife had gone to her parents' house two months ago. Since then, he had started harassing his parents for money. Villagers said he was even beating them up.

Mahesh, father of a son and a daughter, came drunk on Tuesday night and started beating his parents. Unable to bear this treatment any longer, they tied him to a pole and burnt him alive.

Mahesh, who was working as a clerk in Warangal Agriculture Market, died on the spot. Policemen from Damera rushed to the village and shifted the body for autopsy. They registered a case and arrested Mahesh's parents.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram