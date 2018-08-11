English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fed Up of Six-month-old Son's Cries, Maharashtra Woman Drowns Him
Police said the 25-year-old was sick of her son's constant cries and ill health and did not keep too well since his birth.
Representative image.
Thane: A 25-year-old woman from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra allegedly killed her six-month-old son as she was fed up with his constant crying due to ill health, police said on Saturday.
The woman, Kalpana Gaikar, murdered the boy by drowning him in a drain in Dhapsipada village in Bhiwandi and tried to pass it off as an accident, Thane district rural police said.
The woman was arrested on Saturday and a case of murder was registered against her, they said. “She was fed up with her son, Rishabh, as he used to constantly cry. He used to frequently fall sick. Besides, the woman herself was not keeping well since his birth,” police said.
“On August 8, she took him out of the house and drowned him in a drain in the village. The police first registered a case of accidental death. However, during the probe, it came to light that she was behind the crime," they said. Further investigation is on.
