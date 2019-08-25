Fed Up with Constant Pressure to Find Job, 22-year-old Stabs Father with Kitchen Knife in Delhi

New Delhi: An unemployed man angry over his parents constantly putting pressure on him to find a job allegedly stabbed his father with a kitchen knife in outer Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Sunday.

Amarjeet and his son 22-year-old son Sandeep have had many arguments regarding his unemployment in the past. On Friday night, when Amarjeet asked Sandeep to look for a job, he took out a kitchen knife in anger and stabbed him, the police said.

Sandeep's mother Usha also sustained injuries when she tried to rescue her husband, a senior police officer said.

The couple was admitted to a nearby hospital, the officer said. A case was registered, police said, adding an investigation is underway.

