Fed Up With Government Inaction Locals Build Road On Their Own In Bihar’s Purnea 

Locals of the Guava Bari area in Ward 24 of Purnia Municipal Corporation in Bihar wanted a functional road in their area where waterlogging is an issue for at least four months in a year. The residents complained about the condition of the Ganga Darjeeling Link road to the municipality. They also lodged a complaint through a public grievance portal. However, all their requests fell on deaf ears as no one even came to visit the place let alone solve their issue.

Finally the local residents including labourers, doctors and workers among others came together to build the road themselves. The residents created a joint fund for developing the road, and started the construction on their own. To register their protest, the residents also put out banners and posters which declared the ward councillor, MLA, MP and mayor ‘missing’.

Local resident Dr Vikas Kumar, who is serving at a nearby government hospital, said the disorderly management, especially during monsoon, has made their lives difficult. He said that they approached the local administration multiple times, but failed to get any help.

The local councillor Asha Devi turned down the request of the local residents, mentioning lack of funds to construct the road. Moreover, the MLA and MP did not even bother to visit the location, according to the residents.

Dr Vikas also informed that the waterlogged road sometimes produces electric shocks, and the locals were always risking their lives while commuting. An animal has recently died following electrocution on the waterlogged road.

Dr Vikas further said this frustration against the administration forced the locals to regroup and construct the road on their own. Everyone has been assigned a role for the under-constructed road project. Moreover, the residents have also pledged to press none of the above (NOTA) option while voting in the next elections.

