Fed Up With His Ailment, Malegaon Man Commits Suicide in Hospital

He reportedly broke the glass of a window on the third floor by banging his head on it and then jumped out and later succumbed to his injuries in the ICU.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
Fed Up With His Ailment, Malegaon Man Commits Suicide in Hospital
Image for representation
Nashik: A 52-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a hospital here Saturday as he was fed up with his illness, police said.

Rahimkhan Pathan, the deceased, was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at the government-run
Divisional Super-speciality Hospital here.

He broke the glass of a window on the third floor by banging his head on it and then jumped out, said an official from Bhadrakali police station.

He was severely injured and died in the ICU. Pathan, resident of Malegaon, had been admitted to the
hospital on Friday. He was undergoing dialyses when he took the extreme step.

Preliminary probe revealed that he was depressed due to his illness.

Police are conducting further probe.
