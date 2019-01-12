Fed Up With His Ailment, Malegaon Man Commits Suicide in Hospital

A 52-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a hospital here Saturday as he was fed up with his illness, police said.Rahimkhan Pathan, the deceased, was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at the government-runDivisional Super-speciality Hospital here.He broke the glass of a window on the third floor by banging his head on it and then jumped out, said an official from Bhadrakali police station.He was severely injured and died in the ICU. Pathan, resident of Malegaon, had been admitted to thehospital on Friday. He was undergoing dialyses when he took the extreme step.Preliminary probe revealed that he was depressed due to his illness.Police are conducting further probe.