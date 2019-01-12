English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fed Up With His Ailment, Malegaon Man Commits Suicide in Hospital
He reportedly broke the glass of a window on the third floor by banging his head on it and then jumped out and later succumbed to his injuries in the ICU.
Image for representation
Loading...
Nashik: A 52-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a hospital here Saturday as he was fed up with his illness, police said.
Rahimkhan Pathan, the deceased, was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at the government-run
Divisional Super-speciality Hospital here.
He broke the glass of a window on the third floor by banging his head on it and then jumped out, said an official from Bhadrakali police station.
He was severely injured and died in the ICU. Pathan, resident of Malegaon, had been admitted to the
hospital on Friday. He was undergoing dialyses when he took the extreme step.
Preliminary probe revealed that he was depressed due to his illness.
Police are conducting further probe.
Rahimkhan Pathan, the deceased, was undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment at the government-run
Divisional Super-speciality Hospital here.
He broke the glass of a window on the third floor by banging his head on it and then jumped out, said an official from Bhadrakali police station.
He was severely injured and died in the ICU. Pathan, resident of Malegaon, had been admitted to the
hospital on Friday. He was undergoing dialyses when he took the extreme step.
Preliminary probe revealed that he was depressed due to his illness.
Police are conducting further probe.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
- The Live Mirror Takes Down Article After Nargis Fakri Slams It Over False Report on Her Pregnancy
- Arshad Warsi: Jolly LLB 2 Would Have Made Rs 100 Crore Even with Me and Boman Irani
- Samsung May Have Accidentally Posted The Galaxy S10 Ahead of Its Reveal
- Vikrant Massey on Working with Female Directors: I Can Connect with Them on a Personal Level
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results