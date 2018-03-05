Fed Up With His Drinking, Delhi Woman Poisons Husband With Tantrik's Help

A 44-year-old woman, who was fed up with her husband's drinking habit, allegedly poisoned him to death.Fifty-four-year-old D S Murti was killed in the incident that was reported from the Mandir Marg area, Police said.Murti, who was a finance manager with a realtor, died at RML Hospital.His wife K V Rama and her accomplice Shyam SiJih alias Bhagat ji have been arrested, DCP Madhur Verma said.Singh, a tantrik, had allegedly provided the poison, the officer said.Rama told police she was not happy in her marriage because of her husband's drinking habit. This also led to loan of Rs 10 to 12 lakh on the family, the DCP said.Murti's brother Siva Sarma had lodged a complaint in this regard, he said.