English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Fed Up With Woman's Persistent Demand for Sex, Maharashtra Man Commits Suicide: Police
A suicide note written by the deceased accused the woman of harassing him and of insisting on having sexual relationship with him. He stated the woman was aware that he was married but nonetheless was continuously after him.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: A 38-year-old man committed suicide in Maharashtra's Parbhani district as he was allegedly fed up with a woman's persistent demand for illicit sex, police said on Monday.
Sachin Mitkari, who worked in a hospital at Parbhani along with the woman, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on the Parbhabni-Vasmat road on Sunday, police said.
Neighbours who found him hanging alerted police, who sent the body for post-mortem, said a police official at Parbhani, which is around 500 km from Mumbai. A suicide note written by Mitkari was found at the spot, police said. In it, he accused the woman of harassing him and of insisting on having sexual relationship with him, they said.
Mitkari's note said the woman was aware that he was married but nonetheless was continuously after him, demanding to have sexual relations with him, police said.
She used to blackmail the deceased by threatening to file a criminal case against him, the official said, quoting the note. Police have registered an abatement to suicide case against the woman, the official said. Further investigation in the matter was underway, he added.
Sachin Mitkari, who worked in a hospital at Parbhani along with the woman, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on the Parbhabni-Vasmat road on Sunday, police said.
Neighbours who found him hanging alerted police, who sent the body for post-mortem, said a police official at Parbhani, which is around 500 km from Mumbai. A suicide note written by Mitkari was found at the spot, police said. In it, he accused the woman of harassing him and of insisting on having sexual relationship with him, they said.
Mitkari's note said the woman was aware that he was married but nonetheless was continuously after him, demanding to have sexual relations with him, police said.
She used to blackmail the deceased by threatening to file a criminal case against him, the official said, quoting the note. Police have registered an abatement to suicide case against the woman, the official said. Further investigation in the matter was underway, he added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TaxiFabric Co-Founder Named in #MeToo List, Maintains Radio Silence
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 Review: We Are Rubbing Our Eyes, This Just Cannot be Real
- Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh are in Switzerland for Simmba. See Photos, Videos
- Sindhu, Saina to Lead Indian Challenge in Denmark Open Badminton
- Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...