Federal Bank Recruitment 2018: Officers (Scale I) and Clerk Posts, Apply Before 27th August 2018

Federal Bank Recruitment 2018 application process for the post of Officers (Scale I) and Clerk has begun on the official website of Federal Bank - federalbank.co.in.The number of vacancies is not mentioned in the official advertisement for the post of Officers (Scale I) and Clerk, however, the selected candidates will be engaged on a probation period for 2 years and 6 months.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for Federal Bank Recruitment 2018 for Officers (Scale I) and Clerk Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.federalbank.co.in Step 2 – Click on link ‘Careers’ on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Recruitment Process 2018-19 Notification’Step 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the form and click on SaveStep 6 – Registration number will generateStep 7 – Login with required credentials and click on submitStep 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application processStep 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/fedbnscaug18/basic_details.php Direct Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/fedbnscaug18/ Application fee:Officers:Unreserved/ Others Category – Rs.700SC/ ST Category – Rs.350Clerks:Unreserved/ Others Category – Rs.500SC/ ST Category – Rs.250Eligibility Criteria:Officers (Scale I) – The applicant must be a Postgraduate with at least 60% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or any other Institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of UGC Act, 1956.Clerk – The applicant must be graduate or postgraduate with at least 60% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or any other Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of UGC Act, 1956.Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Official Advertisement:Age Limit:Officers (Scale I) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 26 years as on 1st July 2018.Clerk - The age of the applicant should not be more than 24 years as on 1st July 2018.Pay Scale:Officers (Scale I) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.23,700 – Rs.42,020.Clerk - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.11,765 – Rs. 31,540.Selection Process:The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Aptitude Test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview.Venues for Online Aptitude Test:Officers (Scale I):Ahmedabad / Gandhi NagarCoimbatoreKannurKozhikodeMangaloreNashikSuratVadodaraAlappuzhaDelhi NCRKolkataLudhianaMumbai / Navi Mumbai / ThanePuneThiruvananthapuramBengaluruErnakulamKollamMaduraiRajkotThrissurMysoreKottayamChennaiHubliKottayamMalappuramNagpurSalemTirunelveliClerks:AlappuzhaKollamDelhi NCRMaduraiMysoreSalemBengaluruErnakulamKottayamMalappuramNagpurThiruvananthapuramChennaiHubliKozhikodeMangaloreNashikThrissurCoimbatoreKannurLudhianaMumbai / Navi Mumbai / ThanePuneTirunelveli