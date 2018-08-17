GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Contributor Content

Updated:August 17, 2018, 5:50 PM IST
Federal Bank Recruitment 2018: Officers (Scale I) and Clerk Posts, Apply Before 27th August 2018
Image for representation only.
Federal Bank Recruitment 2018 application process for the post of Officers (Scale I) and Clerk has begun on the official website of Federal Bank - federalbank.co.in.

The number of vacancies is not mentioned in the official advertisement for the post of Officers (Scale I) and Clerk, however, the selected candidates will be engaged on a probation period for 2 years and 6 months.

Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 27th August 2018 by following the instructions given below:


How to apply for Federal Bank Recruitment 2018 for Officers (Scale I) and Clerk Posts?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.federalbank.co.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Careers’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ under ‘Recruitment Process 2018-19 Notification’
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the form and click on Save
Step 6 – Registration number will generate
Step 7 – Login with required credentials and click on submit
Step 8 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Step 9 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference


Direct Link for Registration - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/fedbnscaug18/basic_details.php


Direct Link for Login - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/fedbnscaug18/


Application fee:

Officers:
Unreserved/ Others Category – Rs.700
SC/ ST Category – Rs.350


Clerks:
Unreserved/ Others Category – Rs.500
SC/ ST Category – Rs.250


Eligibility Criteria:
Officers (Scale I) – The applicant must be a Postgraduate with at least 60% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or any other Institution established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of UGC Act, 1956.
Clerk – The applicant must be graduate or postgraduate with at least 60% marks in any discipline from a recognized University or any other Institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of UGC Act, 1956.

Applicants must read through the detailed advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:

Official Advertisement:
https://www.federalbank.co.in/documents/10180/17681257/Advertisement+Notification.pdf/33aae0c9-5444-4f3c-9737-a128c7188630

Age Limit:
Officers (Scale I) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 26 years as on 1st July 2018.
Clerk - The age of the applicant should not be more than 24 years as on 1st July 2018.

Pay Scale:
Officers (Scale I) - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.23,700 – Rs.42,020.
Clerk - The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.11,765 – Rs. 31,540.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Online Aptitude Test, Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

Venues for Online Aptitude Test:
Officers (Scale I):
Ahmedabad / Gandhi Nagar
Coimbatore
Kannur
Kozhikode
Mangalore
Nashik
Surat
Vadodara
Alappuzha
Delhi NCR
Kolkata
Ludhiana
Mumbai / Navi Mumbai / Thane
Pune
Thiruvananthapuram
Bengaluru
Ernakulam
Kollam
Madurai
Rajkot
Thrissur
Mysore
Kottayam
Chennai
Hubli
Malappuram
Nagpur
Salem
Tirunelveli
Clerks:
Alappuzha
Kollam
Delhi NCR
Madurai
Mysore
Salem
Bengaluru
Ernakulam
Kottayam
Malappuram
Nagpur
Thiruvananthapuram
Chennai
Hubli
Kozhikode
Mangalore
Nashik
Thrissur
Coimbatore
Kannur
Ludhiana
Mumbai / Navi Mumbai / Thane
Pune
Tirunelveli

