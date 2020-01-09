Fee Hike Issue: HRD Ministry Rules JNU Hostel Students Will Not Bear Service & Utility Charges For Winter Semester

New Delhi: As protests continue over the proposed fee hike, the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (HRD) on Thursday decided that residing students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University will not have to bear service and utility costs for the winter semester.

The decision was taken hours after students took out a march in the national capital following a meeting with officials of the HRD Ministry. According to a circular put out by JNU administration, the service and utility charges will be borne by the University Grants Commission.

"The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has already written to the University Grants Commission to release the funds towards the Service and Utility charges in the hostels," the circular reads.

In the meeting, a delegation of students and teachers had demanded the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor following an attack by a mob in the varsity on Sunday. BJP veteran leader Murli Mohan Joshi had also tweeted calling for V-C Jagadesh Kumar's resignation over the fee hike issue.

In October last year, the administration had proposed a hike in the hostel and maintenance fees, which sparked massive outrage. Following this, a three-member panel constituted by HRD ministry recommended that there be "no alteration of fees during the middle of the academic session".

The JNUSU, however, called for a boycott of the semester registration process demanding a complete rollback of the fee hike. The attack on the students and teachers came a day after the administration on January 4 alleged disruption in the registration process.

