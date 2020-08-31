'Feel Blessed to be Born as Your Daughter': Sharmistha Quotes Tagore in Tribute to Pranab Mukherjee

In a tribute to her father, Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away today evening, Sharmistha Mukherjee posted an emotional tweet, quoting his favourite poet Rabindranath Tagore. She also said, "Baba...I feel blessed to have been born as your daughter".

Pranab Mukherjee, who was the former President of India, passed away at the age of 84 at the Army's Research and Referral (R&R) hospital in Delhi after being in coma for several days following a brain surgery. He had also tested positive for the coronavirus. Over the past few days, his health worsened and he developed lung infection and was on ventilator support.

Taking to Twitter, Sharmistha Mukherjee said, "Shobare aami pronam kore jayi (I bow to all). Baba, taking the liberty to quote from your favourite poet to say your final goodbye to all. You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people. I feel blessed to have been born as your daughter."

The demise of the former President Pranab Mukherjee was confirmed by his son Abhijit Mukherjee, who tweeted: "With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You."

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders have paid tribute to Pranab Mukherjee, who had served as the 13th President of India from 2012-2017.