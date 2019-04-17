English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Feel Sorry for Jet': Vijay Mallya Says Govt Playing Favourites, Promises to Pay Even from 'Indian Jail'
Promising to pay 'either way' — whether he in London or in an Indian jail — Mallya questioned why banks refuse to accept his offer of payment.
File photo of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya has once again lashed out at the government for “discriminating” between state-owned and private airlines, while extending his “sympathies” for the cash-strapped Jet Airways.
In a series of tweets, Mallya held the Centre responsible for the collapse of Jet Airways and his now-defunct Kingfisher, questioning the efforts to bail out ailing Air India.
“Even though Jet was a major competitor to Kingfisher at the time I feel sorry to see such a large private airline on the brink of failure when Government used 35K crores of public funds to bail out Air India. Just being a PSU is no excuse for discrimination (sic),” Mallya tweeted.
In subsequent tweets, the liquor tycoon reiterated his offer to “pay 100 percent” back to the banks.
Mallya also expresses solidarity with Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. “Even though we were fierce competitors, my sympathies go out to Naresh and Neeta Goyal who built Jet Airways that India should be extremely proud of. Fine Airline providing vital connectivity and class service. Sad that so many Airlines have bitten the dust in India. Why?”
Promising to pay “either way” — whether he in London or in an Indian jail -- Mallya questioned why banks refuse to accept his offer of payment.
Earlier, Mallya had targeted the Modi government for using the Kingfisher crisis “against” the UPA government.
Meanwhile, the businessman remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017. He has recently submitted a "renewal application" in the UK High Court, making another attempt at appealing against his extradition to India to face fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
