1-min read

Feeling Ignored by Family, Woman Dentist Allegedly Kills Brother and Her 14-Month-Old Niece

The accused. who allegedly confessed to have poisoned the two, was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 10:19 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A woman dentist, feeling ignored by the family, allegedly killed her brother and his 14-month-old daughter by poisoning them within the span of 25 days, Patan police in Gujarat said on Friday.

Following a complaint by her father, Kinnari Patel, 28, was arrested from Ahmedabad on Thursday, said inspector RG Chaudhari of Patan police.

Kinnari's brother, 32-year-old Jigar Patel, had died on May 5 while his 14-month-old daughter Mahi had died on May 30.

Narendra Patel, the accused woman's father, told police that his son had started complaining of symptoms of illness including seizures some six months ago.

"The Patel family lives in Ahmedabad. When they were visiting Patan in May, Jigar suddenly collapsed. He was declared brought dead at a hospital on May 5," said Chaudhari.

"On May 30, when the family was visiting Narendra's brother in Patan, Jigar's daughter fell ill. Kinnari was present there too. The baby was rushed to a hospital but she died," he said.

"The family grew suspicious as Kinnari did not show any grief on both occasions," the inspector said.

Kinnari was then grilled by other family members and after she allegedly confessed to have poisoned Jigar and Mahi, her father approached Patan police on Wednesday and she was arrested.

"Kinnari told us that she was feeling ignored, she was not given importance by other family members. She developed an inferiority complex. So she decided to kill Jigar and Mahi by slow poisoning. She started mixing the poisonous datura (Jimson weed) seed extract in their drinking water," Chaudhari said.

"When Jigar collapsed on May 5, she put cyanide in his mouth before he was taken to hospital. She also put cyanide in Mahi's mouth when the girl collapsed on May 30," said Chaudhari, adding that further probe was on.

