Delhi Has Turned Into Crime Capital, Pay Some Attention, Sisodia Writes to LG Saxena After CBI Summons

In a veiled attack at the Centre, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena seeking his attention towards the rising crime rate in the national capital.

Launching an attack on the centre which is responsible for Delhi’s law and order, he said “It feels like Delhi has now become the crime capital,”.

Notably, this comes hours after Sisodia was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the liquor policy.

Citing the murder of a youth in Delhi’s Baljeet Nagar area, Sisodia said the culprits fled the scene while the police only kept giving assurances to the family of the victim.

“At this time, what must his family be going through? The way the murders have been increasing this month in Delhi, one after the other, it breaks my heart,” Sisodia said while listing past incidents of crime.

“Criminals have no fear of the law. The Constitution has given you the responsibility of upholding law and order in Delhi. The Delhi Police reports to you directly. I request you to please pay some attention to this too,” the deputy CM said.

Delhi Excise Policy Case

Delhi deputy chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was summoned by the CBI for questioning on Monday in the Delhi excise policy case pertaining to corruption in granting liquor licenses in the city.

The scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

Soon after the fresh CBI summon, AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference on Sunday and claimed Manish Sisodia “will be arrested tomorrow”.

“We understand the fact that Manish Sisodia is being arrested tomorrow not because of liquor scam but because of the upcoming Gujarat elections. Bjp is scared about the programs Manish Sisodia has over the next one month and hence is arresting him,” Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Reacting to the summon, Manish Sisodia tweeted, “CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village”.

Delhi chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal also responded to the CBI summon and said, “Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh’s intentions. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendar are today’s Bhagat Singh”.

