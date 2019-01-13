English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Felling of Trees for PM Modi's Helipad Sparks Row in Odisha
Several trees were felled near the railway station ground in the district to prepare a temporary helipad without obtaining prior permission.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi. (Photo PTI)
Loading...
Balangir (Odisha): Two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Balangir district, a row surfaced on Sunday over alleged cutting of trees to prepare a temporary helipad.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Balangir, Sameer Satpathy said several trees were felled near the railway station ground in the district to prepare a temporary helipad without obtaining prior permission.
Satpathy added that an inquiry in this regard has been ordered.
Union Petroleum Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, however, claimed that people who are "afraid" of the prime minister's visit are trying to spread a false campaign by "misusing" forest officials.
"Following the direction of the DFO, a team will visit the site in order to ascertain the number of trees felled in the area," said Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Babaji Charan Raul.
Since the area happens to be under the jurisdiction of the railways, an official of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said they are also conducting an inquiry into the matter.
"We are doing our own enquiry on the subject," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of ECoR, J P Mishra said, adding, preparation of such a helipad is the task of the public works department (PWD) of the state government.
Pradhan added: "It is the local administration which decides as to where the prime minister's helicopter will land."
Modi is slated to attend an official function where he will launch a host of projects, besides addressing a BJP rally in the western Odisha town during his visit.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Balangir, Sameer Satpathy said several trees were felled near the railway station ground in the district to prepare a temporary helipad without obtaining prior permission.
Satpathy added that an inquiry in this regard has been ordered.
Union Petroleum Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan, however, claimed that people who are "afraid" of the prime minister's visit are trying to spread a false campaign by "misusing" forest officials.
"Following the direction of the DFO, a team will visit the site in order to ascertain the number of trees felled in the area," said Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Babaji Charan Raul.
Since the area happens to be under the jurisdiction of the railways, an official of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said they are also conducting an inquiry into the matter.
"We are doing our own enquiry on the subject," Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of ECoR, J P Mishra said, adding, preparation of such a helipad is the task of the public works department (PWD) of the state government.
Pradhan added: "It is the local administration which decides as to where the prime minister's helicopter will land."
Modi is slated to attend an official function where he will launch a host of projects, besides addressing a BJP rally in the western Odisha town during his visit.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Babul Supriyo Reacts Sharply on Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul’s Likely Ouster from World Cup 2019
- Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Review: This Rivals Fitbit's Fitness Bands, And Costs Significantly Lesser
- PBL: Mumbai Rockets to Face Bengaluru Raptors in Final
- Mohamed Salah Penalty Keeps Liverpool's Premier League Dreams Alive
- #Rewatching90sMovies: In Darr, Shah Rukh Isn't the 'Villain' As Much as Male Entitlement is
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results