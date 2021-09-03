Female CID Officer, Missing for 9 Months, Found Selling Flowers in Varanasi

Nine months ago, a female CID constable, who was last posted in Chhattisgarh, suddenly went missing from Raipur. And now following a thorough investigation, constable Anjana Sahis has been finally discovered selling flowers outside a Krishna temple located in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. When she was found in Chhattisgarh, the police tried their best to bring her back, but they claim that she refused to come. Ultimately, the team had to return empty-handed.

According to sources, Anjana Sahis was earlier posted at Raigad. She was transferred to the Raipur Police Headquarters around nine months ago. However, one day she disappeared without notice or any address about her new whereabouts. Before this, Anjana used to live with her family in Mahavir Nagar, Raipur. Anjana’s mother filed a missing report on August 21 at the Nu Rajendra Nagar police station.

Vishal Kujur, in charge of the Rajendra Nagar police station, told the media that the police was constantly looking for Anjana, but he had no contact number. During the investigation, the police checked her bank transactions and found out that she withdrew money from some ATMs in Vrindavan. Following this, the investigating team reached there. Anjana was discovered selling flowers and other items of worship outside a Krishna temple. She said that this was her profession now.

Tarakeswar Patel, the ASP of Tarakeswar, said that the police tried to persuade Anjana to go back to Raipur, but she refused. She said that she had told her mother the same when she was asked to return home. She even denied having any family or relatives and remained steadfast in her decision to remain in Varanasi. Sources say that Anjana took this decision after she was frustrated with the actions of some officers in CID. But she refused to divulge any details even after being asked repeatedly.

