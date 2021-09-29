Female Clerk in MP Education Dept Alleges Senior Molested Her, Demands Legal Action

A woman employee of the Madhya Pradesh Education department on Tuesday wrote to the state education minister informing her that a senior officer of the department had molested her. The woman has also demanded legal action against the perpetrator.

According to reports, a female clerk posted at the Education Center of the School Education Department, Bhopal, has accused district project coordinator Rajesh Batham of molesting her in the letter written to Madhya Pradesh Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar.

Soon after the state education ministry received a complaint from the female clerk of the education department, the district project coordinator was asked to give an explanation on the molestation charges against him.

A senior officer of the Education Department on the condition of anonymity said, “If we do not receive satisfactory explanations from the district project coordinator on the allegations made against him by a female clerk, the department will lodge a complaint against him with the police.”

The officer further said that the female clerk has also accused the district project coordinator of forcing her to work till late at night. “The complainant in her complaint has also mentioned that first, it started with vulgar talks, and when she resisted, he started harassing her,” added the officer.

The complainant has also asked the Madhya Pradesh Education Minister to conduct a fair investigation into the incident and to appoint a female member to the inquiry committee.

Additional Mission Director of the State Education Center Lokendra Jangid confirmed to the media about the molestation complaint made by a female employee to the Education Minister. “We have sought an explanation from the district project coordinator,” added Jangid.

Meanwhile, district project coordinator Rajesh Batham denied having any knowledge of any molestation complaint being made against him. “I have no knowledge about any of my colleagues registering a molestation complaint against me. I treat every female colleague of mine as sister or daughter. If anyone has accused me of molesting her, then the complaints are baseless.”

