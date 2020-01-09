Take the pledge to vote

Elephant Laxmi Won’t Return to Her Mahout as SC Refuses to Hand Over Custody

The court said if the elephant was now with the government authorities, the petitioner will have to adduce some legitimate documents to get back the custody of Laxmi.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:January 9, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hand over custody of female elephant Laxmi to her former mahout.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde shot down the mahout's habeas corpus plea saying he had no document to show proof of ownership or his legal right of possession.

The court said if the elephant was now with the government authorities, the petitioner will have to adduce some legitimate documents to get back the custody of Laxmi.

With his plea not getting entertained, advocate Wills Mathews, appearing for the mahout, opted to withdraw the petition saying he would rather go to the high court.

Saddam, the former mahout of 47-year-old Laxmi, had stated in his petition that he and his family had a strong emotional bond with the elephant.

Laxmi was with the family for around 10 years before she was taken away by forest department officials and the top court should now reunite them.

According to his petition, Laxmi was not being kept well in the rehabilitation centre at Haryana and that the elephant would eat and drink fine only when Saddam is around her.

The plea cited the Supreme Court's judgment in Jallikattu case to assert that even animals have right to live with dignity and Laxmi must come back to Saddam in respect of her rights.

Laxmi was traced in Delhi after a hunt by the forest department officials, who had alleged that Saddam assaulted them when they went to rescue her.

Saddam was sent behind bars for over two months for assaulting public servants while Laxmi was shifted to Ban Santour in Haryana as there were not enough facilities for elephants in the Capital.

