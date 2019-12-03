Female Journalist in Kerala Threatened by Colleague after Forced Entry into Her House, Lodges Police Complaint

Thiruvananthapuram: A complaint has been lodged by a female journalist in Thiruvananthapuram against her male colleague for barging into her home where she stays with the family without her permission. Both are employees of a Malayalam newspaper based in Thiruvananthapuram. The woman accused M. Radhakrishnan, who is also the secretary of the Press Club in Thiruvananthapuram, for forcefully entering her house when she was at home with kids aged 7 and 8. The incident took place at 10 pm on November 30.

According to the complaint, Radhakrishnan was venting his anger on the woman for voting against a panel he was contesting in in the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) elections.

Radhakrishnan is alleged to have accompanied by a group of people and forced themselves into the home. He was also accused of moral policing the woman and her family friend, who had been visiting the house. Moreover, Radhakrishnan is said to have inspected the and kitchen after he forcefully pushed Sowmya and children into the bedroom. Meanwhile, the group beat up Sowmya's family friend.

She, however, managed to ring up her husband who rushed to the spot. The gang is then said to have dispersed after he came and questioned their intentions. A complaint has been filed with Pettah police station and the Chief Editor of the newspaper.

