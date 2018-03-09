GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Female Student Stabbed to Death Outside Chennai College, Bystanders Help Nab Attacker

According to reports, B Com student Aswini had filed a complaint against her attacker for harassment but it appears the police did not take any action.

News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2018, 6:03 PM IST
(Image only for representational purpose)
New Delhi: A college student on Friday was stabbed outside her institution in Chennai's K.K. Nagar and the attacker was caught and handed over to the police.

Ashwini, a B.com student, was taken to a private hospital but she succumbed to her injuries.

Aswini's body is presently at the Government Hospital in Omandurar, where a postmortem is being carried out.

The victim's parents have been informed about the incident. According to police sources, the investigation is looking into whether this was a crime motivated by revenge.

According to reports, Aswini had filed a complaint against her attacker for harassment but it appears the police did not take any action.

Visuals show the attacker tied up and beaten up by bystanders before being handed over to the police.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
