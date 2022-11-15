‘Feminist’, ‘LGBTQ+ Activist’, Food Blogger: Many Shades of Aaftab Poonawalla Who Chopped Girlfriend into 35 Pieces

The gruesome murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walker allegedly by his live-in partner Aaftab Ameen Poonawala has sent shock waves across the country. The accused, Aaftab, allegedly killed his girlfriend, cut up her body into 35 pieces and dumped the parts across Delhi.

Shraddha Walker’s father Vikas Walker has demanded death penalty for the accused who took inspiration from American crime drama ‘Dexter’ to commit the crime and kept it under the wraps for almost six months.

Aaftab allegedly strangled his partner, Shraddha, on May 18 after a fight. After some googling, he chopped her body into pieces and bought a 300-litre fridge to store the parts. For 18 days, he went out around 2 am and disposed of the parts one by one, at different spots.

Aaftab Poonawala’s Education & Employment

Poonawala attended the school in Maharashtra’s Vasai and graduated with a BMS degree from LS Raheja College. He also studied hotel management and worked as a chef a few years ago. He had undergone a two-week training on how to cut meat, which he used to chop Walkar’s body.

Where did Aaftab Meet Shraddha Walkar?

Poonawala and Walkar met each other on an online dating app Bumble. Later, they started working for the same call centre in Mumbai and fell in love. But their families objected to the relationship as they belonged to different faiths, prompting the couple to move out of the financial capital, news agency PTI reported. In May, they moved to the house in Delhi’s Chhattarpur Pahadi.

Reserved by Nature, Aaftab Wanted to do Business

Poonawala’s family friend says he is reserved by nature and he was confused about what to do in life. “But it is difficult to believe that he committed a gruesome murder,” Times of India quoted the family friend as saying. The accused’s family and friends said he was an average student and never got into a skirmish.

Aaftab Poonawala- The Food Blogger

29-year-old Aaftab used to manage a food blog account on Instagram. The account with user name hungrychokro_escapades has 28,500 followers and carries several photos of many Indian and Chinese dishes. However, the account is inactive since February 2022. His Facebook feed also shows he visited several restaurants.

Aaftab Poonawala- ‘Environmentalist and Liberal’

In 2015, Aaftab shared a post on his Facebook account where a small girl is seen holding a placard read, “This Diwali burst your ego not crackers”. A year later, he had also shared a news report on his Facebook account on water conservation.

In 2017, Aaftab shared a post on Facebook to save Mumbai’s climate and save Aarey forest. Sharing the CHANGE.ORG post, he sought signatures for the petition to former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, current deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to stop a Mumbai metro car shed in Aarey Forest and Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Aaftab Poonawala- ‘Feminist’ and ‘LGBTQ+ Supporter’

In 2015, Poonawala shared a post on Facebook account by Bollywood actor John Abraham on stopping acid attacks against women. He also claimed to be a supporter of LGBTQ+ when he changed his profile picture to celebrate pride in June 2015. He added a rainbow filter to his picture on the social media platform.

Aaftab Poonawala’s Multiple Relations

Aaftab has confessed that he met several women and slept with them in the same house as Shraddha’s severed body remained in the refrigerator. A senior police officer told CNN-News18 that Poonawala continued using the dating app, which had also become a sour point between him and his live-in partner leading to frequent fights and eventually to her murder.

“Poonawala continued meeting other women through this application, which Walkar did not appreciate. They often had fights on this. Poonawala has told us that she had become possessive about him. However, he has also alleged that Walkar too used the same app to meet other men. He further confessed that he met many women and slept with them in the same house as Walkar’s severed body remained in the refrigerator,” the officer said, requesting not to be named.

