English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Feral Dogs Kill 10-year-old in Bareilly, Injure 7 in Sitapur
Sitapur has been in the headlines for the last few months after 14 children were killed in the district in attacks by feral stray dogs.
Representative image.
Lucknow: In fresh incidents of attacks by feral dogs, a 10-year-old kid was killed in Bareilly, while seven others were injured in the Sitapur district on Tuesday. The death toll has reached 15.
According to the police, a 10-year-old Ritik was on his was back home after visiting a temple on Tuesday when he was mauled by a pack of stray dogs. He was found near a paddy field by passersby and was taken to a nearby medical college where doctors pronounced him dead.
The police also said that they have sent a letter to the municipal corporation to capture the dogs involved in the attacks.
In a separate incident, seven children were injured by dogs near Mahmoodabad and adjoining villages in Sitapur.
"In the attack under Rausa police station, three children Chhotu (6), Shalini (12) and Shabnam (12), were severely injured and have been admitted to a government hospital," said City Magistrate Sitapur, Harsh Deo Pandey.
The Sitapur district administration has already undertaken awareness programmes with the help of NGOs in the areas affected by the eral dogs menace.
Sitapur has been in the headlines for the last few months after 14 children were killed in the district in attacks by feral stray dogs.
Also Watch
According to the police, a 10-year-old Ritik was on his was back home after visiting a temple on Tuesday when he was mauled by a pack of stray dogs. He was found near a paddy field by passersby and was taken to a nearby medical college where doctors pronounced him dead.
The police also said that they have sent a letter to the municipal corporation to capture the dogs involved in the attacks.
In a separate incident, seven children were injured by dogs near Mahmoodabad and adjoining villages in Sitapur.
"In the attack under Rausa police station, three children Chhotu (6), Shalini (12) and Shabnam (12), were severely injured and have been admitted to a government hospital," said City Magistrate Sitapur, Harsh Deo Pandey.
The Sitapur district administration has already undertaken awareness programmes with the help of NGOs in the areas affected by the eral dogs menace.
Sitapur has been in the headlines for the last few months after 14 children were killed in the district in attacks by feral stray dogs.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Tej Pratap Yadav in “Brand New Avatar”
Monday 09 July , 2018 No to BSP: Sachin Pilot Says Congress Can Take on BJP in Rajasthan Without External help
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sen: How Southgate's Boys Brought Belief and Hope Back to English Football
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante worth Rs 4 Crore Catches Fire at Petrol Pump, Completely Destroyed [Video]
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics