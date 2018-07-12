Feral Dogs Kill 10-year-old in Bareilly, Injure 7 in Sitapur

In fresh incidents of attacks by feral dogs, a 10-year-old kid was killed in Bareilly, while seven others were injured in the Sitapur district on Tuesday. The death toll has reached 15.According to the police, a 10-year-old Ritik was on his was back home after visiting a temple on Tuesday when he was mauled by a pack of stray dogs. He was found near a paddy field by passersby and was taken to a nearby medical college where doctors pronounced him dead.The police also said that they have sent a letter to the municipal corporation to capture the dogs involved in the attacks.In a separate incident, seven children were injured by dogs near Mahmoodabad and adjoining villages in Sitapur."In the attack under Rausa police station, three children Chhotu (6), Shalini (12) and Shabnam (12), were severely injured and have been admitted to a government hospital," said City Magistrate Sitapur, Harsh Deo Pandey.The Sitapur district administration has already undertaken awareness programmes with the help of NGOs in the areas affected by the eral dogs menace.Sitapur has been in the headlines for the last few months after 14 children were killed in the district in attacks by feral stray dogs.