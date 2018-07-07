English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ferozepur Cop Rides Bike While Standing for 80 km, Enters Indian Book of Records
Singh is also the first police officer from Punjab to achieve the feat. He rode 80 km while standing upright on a motorcycle.
Rattan Singh won the India Book of Records for riding a motorcycle standing upright for 80 kms. (Image: News18)
Ferozepur: Rattan Singh, a 48-year-old head constable from Ferozepur’s Guru Har Sahaye, is a proud man after riding his way into the Indian Book of Records for covering the longest distance on a motorcycle while riding in a standing position.
Singh is also the first police officer from Punjab to achieve the feat. He rode 80 km while standing upright on a motorcycle.
Singh said, “I’m feeling proud of myself that I have become the first Punjab police officer to enter the record. I’m thankful to higher officers and authorities who recommended my name for it.”
“I created this record on August 9, 2017. I covered a distance of 80 km from Fazilka to Ferozepur by standing on the seat of a motorcycle without any support. This distance was covered in 1 hour 41 minutes. I have been riding bikes while standing over the past 16 years,” he said.
Singh has been performing this stunt on Independence Day and Republic Day at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium for the past 12 years.
He has also performed his stunts in Ferozepur, Fardikot, Jalandhar and other cities of Punjab in the last 16 years.
Although Singh makes it look easy, he has suffered three major accidents while performing the stunt.
Talking to News18, Singh said, “Once I was riding the bike and a stray cattle bumped into my motorcycle. I suffered severe head injuries. It was such a drastic accident that everyone thought I was dead. The accident took place in 2005 and even today I come across people who think that someone performing a similar stunt passed away in that accident.”
Singh doesn’t discourage the youth from following in his footsteps either.
“At least it is far better than spoiling your life by getting into drugs. When I first saw a team performing this stunt at the Punjab Police academy in Phillaur, I was instantly hooked by it.”
After registering his name in the India Book of Records, Singh now aims to make a world record soon.
Also Watch
Singh is also the first police officer from Punjab to achieve the feat. He rode 80 km while standing upright on a motorcycle.
Singh said, “I’m feeling proud of myself that I have become the first Punjab police officer to enter the record. I’m thankful to higher officers and authorities who recommended my name for it.”
“I created this record on August 9, 2017. I covered a distance of 80 km from Fazilka to Ferozepur by standing on the seat of a motorcycle without any support. This distance was covered in 1 hour 41 minutes. I have been riding bikes while standing over the past 16 years,” he said.
Singh has been performing this stunt on Independence Day and Republic Day at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium for the past 12 years.
He has also performed his stunts in Ferozepur, Fardikot, Jalandhar and other cities of Punjab in the last 16 years.
Although Singh makes it look easy, he has suffered three major accidents while performing the stunt.
Talking to News18, Singh said, “Once I was riding the bike and a stray cattle bumped into my motorcycle. I suffered severe head injuries. It was such a drastic accident that everyone thought I was dead. The accident took place in 2005 and even today I come across people who think that someone performing a similar stunt passed away in that accident.”
Singh doesn’t discourage the youth from following in his footsteps either.
“At least it is far better than spoiling your life by getting into drugs. When I first saw a team performing this stunt at the Punjab Police academy in Phillaur, I was instantly hooked by it.”
After registering his name in the India Book of Records, Singh now aims to make a world record soon.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Of Belgium's Golden Generation and Scifo's Prediction
- Jasprit Bumrah in Race Against Time to be Fit For Second Test Against England
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield