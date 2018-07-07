Ferozepur Cop Rides Bike While Standing for 80 km, Enters Indian Book of Records

Rattan Singh, a 48-year-old head constable from Ferozepur’s Guru Har Sahaye, is a proud man after riding his way into the Indian Book of Records for covering the longest distance on a motorcycle while riding in a standing position.Singh is also the first police officer from Punjab to achieve the feat. He rode 80 km while standing upright on a motorcycle.Singh said, “I’m feeling proud of myself that I have become the first Punjab police officer to enter the record. I’m thankful to higher officers and authorities who recommended my name for it.”“I created this record on August 9, 2017. I covered a distance of 80 km from Fazilka to Ferozepur by standing on the seat of a motorcycle without any support. This distance was covered in 1 hour 41 minutes. I have been riding bikes while standing over the past 16 years,” he said.Singh has been performing this stunt on Independence Day and Republic Day at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium for the past 12 years.He has also performed his stunts in Ferozepur, Fardikot, Jalandhar and other cities of Punjab in the last 16 years.Although Singh makes it look easy, he has suffered three major accidents while performing the stunt.Talking to News18, Singh said, “Once I was riding the bike and a stray cattle bumped into my motorcycle. I suffered severe head injuries. It was such a drastic accident that everyone thought I was dead. The accident took place in 2005 and even today I come across people who think that someone performing a similar stunt passed away in that accident.”Singh doesn’t discourage the youth from following in his footsteps either.“At least it is far better than spoiling your life by getting into drugs. When I first saw a team performing this stunt at the Punjab Police academy in Phillaur, I was instantly hooked by it.”After registering his name in the India Book of Records, Singh now aims to make a world record soon.