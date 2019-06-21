Ferry Service to Pilgrimage Sites, Dharamshalas Among MP Govt's Proposal to Preserve Remote Tribal Services

In a bid to conserve places centers of tribal in the state, Madhya Pradesh government has mooted a proposal that will involve a panel of modern architects writing up a proposal to suggest the basic amenities that can be

Department of Tribal Affairs has set aside a budget of Rs 25 crore for the scheme, being called ‘Devthan’ and has signed an agreement with three architects of the School of Planning and Architecture in Bhopal.

The architect and experts will spend the next month studying the places of tribal faith and culture following which they will submit a report to the Kamal Nath government chalking out a facelift plan.

The central Indian state is home to 43 scheduled castes and sub-castes, which make up 21.1% of the MP’s total population. The ST/SC natives of the region follow their own faith that can primarily be divided into three segments –Kul Devta (family deity), Gram devi–devta (village deity) and Samudayik devi-devta (community deity).

Most of these Centers are based in far off places and lack basic amenities. The tribals gather at these places annually to observe special occasions but often face difficulties because of the dearth of amenities, said a senior officer from the Tribal Welfare Department.

Centers are likely to receive basic required amenities like approach roads, sheds, dharamshalas, potable water, and others, an officer said.

Besides, the state government will also make arrangements to ferry tribals on pilgrimages in line with the CM Teerthdarshan Yojana that is being run by the state government.

The centers of faith that will be covered under the scheme include Bhilatdev and Bhawargarh in Barwani, Samoi Baba Dungra, Babadev and Machhighat in Jhabua of Bhil, Girmata in Bajwa at Ratlam, Amarkantak in Anuppur, Rani Baghelan in Dindori district of Gonds, Pachmarhi in Hoshangabad.

Centres associated with Korku and Mawasi tribes such as Muthwadev in Ghatgaon, Jaibai Mata, Kalighodi Kajal Maai and Centres belonging to sub caste – Dhanak and Madhiya in Khandwa, Chapdi Godna in Betul’s Chicholi, Ukad Dai, Ganjal in Rajabarai of Harda, Mahadev Baba are situated at the confluence of Kajal and Morand rivers in Harda district’s Timarni.

Other places that will be covered in the scheme are Maalindai (Taalkhamra) in Junnardev, Renidev Khandera in also in Junnardev, Anhoni Mela in Tamia Hariyagarh fort, Jhanagiri and Badadev located in Chhindwara, a tribal dominated district and the home town of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.