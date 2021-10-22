India’s vaccination drive is a big success, the 100 crore figure answers India’s critics, there is optimism in the economy, but the war is not over and don’t be negligent during festival season — Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave these five big messages in his address to the nation on Friday.

Stressing upon the speed of the vaccination drive, which countered the criticism from the opposition on the count, PM Modi also took on the global concern expressed earlier if all Indians would be able to get the vaccine and if the Indian government would be able to buy the vaccine in such large numbers from abroad. “The 100 crore figure answers all those questions,” the PM said, and stressed on how India had given vaccines to its population for free and produced the vaccines domestically. Modi made a case that the world will now consider India much safer on the Covid front.

In his 20-minute address, the PM took pride in the fact that India’s vaccination drive had no “VIP culture” and everyone irrespective of his or her status got the vaccine like a common citizen. This addressed a major criticism expressed abroad that India’s infamous ‘VIP culture’ would mean the poor would get left out. PM turned the tables to point out that vaccine hesitancy had become a problem abroad but in India, over 100 Crore vaccinations had left the global critics mum. PM also took on critics who lampooned his idea of ‘banging thalis’, saying it had showed India’s unity.

PM also gave an important message that the mood in the country was now full of “optimism” and “enthusiasm”, pointing out that the economy was looking up and various global experts were positive of India’s growth. He brought up reforms like GatiShakti and National Drone Policy and said festive season will see more speed to the economy. An olive branch was also extended to farmers by PM pointing out how record purchase on MSP was being made and money was directly going into the bank accounts of the farmers.

Modi however cautioned people that the ‘War is not over’ against Covid and it was important to be cautious during the festival season and not drop one’s guard or “drop weapons"— like he cited the example of wearing a mask while leaving home like one wears shoes. He said people were more confident this Diwali compared to the last one as vaccination figures were now high, but one must still be cautious and take all precautions.

