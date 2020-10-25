News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

'Festival Symbolises Triumph of Good Over Evil': President Kovind, PM Modi Extend Greetings on Dussehra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid pandemic festivities across the country have been muted and the authorities have requested people to maintain Covid-19 protocol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on Sunday.

"Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga is worshipped as Goddess Siddhidatri. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, everyone may get success in their works," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dussehra. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the people of the country,” President Kovind said on Twitter.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu amongst others also extended their wishes on the festival.

Amid pandemic festivities across the country have been muted and the authorities have requested people to maintain Covid-19 protocol, follow social distancing norms to contain the spread of virus.


