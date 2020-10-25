'Festival Symbolises Triumph of Good Over Evil': President Kovind, PM Modi Extend Greetings on Dussehra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind extended greetings to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra on Sunday.

"Heartiest greetings to the countrymen on Mahanavami. On this auspicious day of Navratri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga is worshipped as Goddess Siddhidatri. With the blessings of Maa Siddhidatri, everyone may get success in their works," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को विजयादशमी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। बुराई पर अच्छाई और असत्य पर सत्य की जीत का यह महापर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई प्रेरणा लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2020

“Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Dussehra. This festival symbolises the triumph of good over evil. May this festival of joy and happiness protect us from the evil effects of the ongoing pandemic and bring prosperity and affluence to the people of the country,” President Kovind said on Twitter.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu amongst others also extended their wishes on the festival.

विजयादशमी का महापर्व मनुष्य को अधर्म, अहंकार और असत्य का परित्याग कर धर्म, विवेक और सत्य के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा व शिक्षा देने वाला पर्व है।प्रभु श्री राम हमें बुराइयों पर विजय प्राप्त करने की शक्ति दें।'विजयादशमी' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ जय श्री राम! pic.twitter.com/DNkbPDocWg — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 25, 2020

मैं दशहरे के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ देता हूँ। देशभर में बड़े उत्साह और उमंग के साथ मनाया जाने वाला, यह पर्व बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत का प्रतीक है। यह त्योहार राष्ट्र में शांति, सद्भाव और समृद्धि लाए। #दशहरा #Dussehra — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 25, 2020

Amid pandemic festivities across the country have been muted and the authorities have requested people to maintain Covid-19 protocol, follow social distancing norms to contain the spread of virus.