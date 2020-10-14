Festive Season in Mind, RPF Announces Covid-19 Guidelines for Train Travel

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has issued guidelines for travellers keeping in mind the upcoming festive season with Durga Puja, Diwali and Chath Puja.

The guidelines released by the RPF include:

1. Wearing of a mask/face cover appropriately.

2. Maintaining social distance.

3. Ensuring one doesn't come to a railway station if one has tested positive.

4. Ensuring those who have undergone tests and are awaiting results would be discouraged from coming to a station or board a train.

5. Boarding a train after having been denied to undertake travel by the health check-up team at the railway station would be a strict no.

6. Spitting or wilful ejection of body fluid/waste in public area.

7. Activities which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions or affect public health and safety in railway stations and trains.

8. Not adhering to any of the guidelines issued by the Railway administration for prevention of spread of coronavirus.

9. Any other act or omission likely to aid in the spread of coronavirus.

Any violation of the guidelines may be punished with imprisonment and/or fine under Section 145, 153 and 154 of Railway Act 1989.

"The offence and its punishment ranges anywhere between a fine of Rs 100 Rs 2,500. Imprisonment can be anywhere between three months to five years," said RPF DG Arun Kumar.

While there is no compulsion to carry Covid-19 negative certificate while travelling, responsible behaviour would be expected from passengers. "It is expected that if one is positive or has symptoms, then the person/persons wouldn't travel and risk the health of others," he said.

The Railways on Tuesday said it would run 196 pairs of festival special trains between October 20 and November 30.