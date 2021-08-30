Festive Season Sends India's Covid Tally to 8-Week High, Kerala Accounts For 66% of All Cases

The upward trend in Covid cases that followed the week after Onam celebrations sent India’s tally to an 8-week high with Kerala alone accounting for 66% of all cases.

As per data, India recorded more than 2.9 lakh Covid cases in the week between August 23-29, an almost 32% jump from the tally in the preceding seven days. This was the highest number of weekly infections since the June 28-July 4 weeks when 3.05 lakh cases were recorded. India recorded a 10.5% rise in deaths from the virus during the week.

Kerala single-handedly reported over 1.9 lakh cases, a massive 55% rise from the previous week’s tally of nearly 1.25 lakh. This was the highest number of infections recorded in the state in 14 weeks since May 16-23 and the highest in any Indian state in 13 weeks, TOI reported.

This is the first time that a single state has accounted for 2/3 rd of the total Covid tally of India. Notably, none of its neighboring states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have reported any rise in the case in the past week.

The only other state to have recorded a slight rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra which recorded a marginal increase of less than 1%.

According to reports, after Sunday, Kerala also became the second state after Maharashtra to have logged in more than 40 lakh covid cases. Maharashtra’s total caseload is over 64.5 lakh

Meanwhile, India reported more than 40,000 daily cases for the fifth straight day, with Sunday’s tally at 43,399. The death toll stood at 373 while the number of active cases rose by around 7,000 to nearly 3.8 lakh. Of these, more than 2.1 lakh were in Kerala.

